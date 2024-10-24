Back to top

Image: Bigstock

WesBanco (WSBC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

WesBanco (WSBC - Free Report) reported $151.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +7.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WesBanco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.3% versus 65.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3%.
  • Mortgage banking income: $1.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.10 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $29.61 million compared to the $31.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of WesBanco have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

