Back to top

Image: Bigstock

QCR Holdings (QCRH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, QCR Holdings (QCRH - Free Report) reported revenue of $86.88 million, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.78, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was +19.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how QCR Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP): 61.7% compared to the 54.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin (GAAP): 2.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $8.18 billion compared to the $8.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $27.16 million compared to the $26.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $59.72 million compared to the $57.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Capital markets revenue: $16.29 million versus $16 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Deposit service fees: $2.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 million.
  • Gains on sales of residential real estate loans: $0.39 million compared to the $0.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP): $69.27 million compared to the $66.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for QCR Holdings here>>>

Shares of QCR Holdings have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise