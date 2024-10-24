Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Brookline (BRKL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Brookline Bancorp (BRKL - Free Report) reported revenue of $89.36 million, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88.67 million, representing a surprise of +0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brookline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.9% versus 66.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $10.79 billion versus $10.89 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $83.01 million compared to the $77.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.35 million compared to the $6.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Deposit fees: $2.35 million versus $2.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other: $3.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.39 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Brookline here>>>

Shares of Brookline have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise