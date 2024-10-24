Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Plexus (PLXS) Q4 Earnings

Plexus (PLXS - Free Report) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $1.85 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of +4.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Plexus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Market Sector- Healthcare/Life Sciences: $415 million versus $399.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.6% change.
  • Revenue- Market Sector- Aerospace/Defense: $184 million versus $177.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change.
  • Revenue- Market Sector- Industrial: $452 million compared to the $432.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
Shares of Plexus have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

