Raymond James Financial (RJF) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Raymond James Financial, Inc. (
RJF Quick Quote RJF - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.46 billion, up 13.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.95, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44, the EPS surprise was +20.90%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Raymond James Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 12.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.1%. Private Client Group assets in Fee-based Accounts: $875.20 million compared to the $838.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Capital Ratio: 24.1% versus 24% estimated by two analysts on average. Private Client Group Asset Under Management: $1.51 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues: $561 million compared to the $538.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year. Revenues- Interest income: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Total Revenues- Other: $60 million compared to the $63.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Revenues- Account and service fees: $332 million versus $331.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees: $1.66 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change. Revenues- Investment banking: $315 million versus $203.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.9% change. Principal transactions: $123 million compared to the $124.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.5% year over year. Revenues- Brokerage revenues- Securities Commissions and Fees: $438 million compared to the $419.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Raymond James Financial here>>>
Shares of Raymond James Financial have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
