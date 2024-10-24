Back to top

Origin Bancorp (OBK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Origin Bancorp (OBK - Free Report) reported $90.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.4 million, representing a surprise of -2.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Origin Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $9.43 billion versus $9.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $70.32 million versus $85.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): 3.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized): 0.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $64.27 million versus $78.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 68.9% versus 68% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $15.99 million compared to the $16.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $74.80 million compared to the $76.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Origin Bancorp have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

