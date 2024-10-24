We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP - Free Report) reported $2.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was -1.35%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Adjusted Operating Ratio: 62.9% versus 61.8% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Carloads - Intermodal: 416.3 thousand versus 434.08 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Carloads - Automotive: 63.7 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64.19 thousand.
- Carloads - Grain: 127 thousand compared to the 127.87 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products: 127.9 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 131.03 thousand.
- Carloads - Potash: 40.6 thousand versus 46.21 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur: 15.6 thousand versus 16.01 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Carloads - Forest Products: 33.9 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 35.45 thousand.
- Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics: 145.6 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 143.1 thousand.
- Carloads - Total: 1.09 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.12 million.
- Carloads - Coal: 121.7 thousand compared to the 121.76 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total: 51.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 52.76 billion.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.