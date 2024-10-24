Back to top

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP - Free Report) reported $2.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was -1.35%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Operating Ratio: 62.9% versus 61.8% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Carloads - Intermodal: 416.3 thousand versus 434.08 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Carloads - Automotive: 63.7 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64.19 thousand.
  • Carloads - Grain: 127 thousand compared to the 127.87 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products: 127.9 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 131.03 thousand.
  • Carloads - Potash: 40.6 thousand versus 46.21 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur: 15.6 thousand versus 16.01 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Carloads - Forest Products: 33.9 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 35.45 thousand.
  • Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics: 145.6 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 143.1 thousand.
  • Carloads - Total: 1.09 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.12 million.
  • Carloads - Coal: 121.7 thousand compared to the 121.76 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total: 51.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 52.76 billion.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

