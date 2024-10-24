Back to top

Pathward (CASH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Pathward Financial (CASH - Free Report) reported revenue of $167.93 million, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.35, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +6.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pathward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 6.7% versus 6.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Outstanding Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $6.93 billion versus $6.93 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total NonInterest Income: $52.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.92 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $115.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $115.01 million.
Shares of Pathward have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

