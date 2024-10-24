Back to top

LendingClub (LC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

LendingClub (LC - Free Report) reported $201.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +85.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how LendingClub performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 5.6% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $9.96 billion versus $9.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-off Ratio: 5.4% compared to the 5.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.5% versus 74.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Common equity tier 1 capital Ratio: 15.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.6%.
  • Total Non-interest income: $61.64 million compared to the $59.95 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $140.24 million versus $129.75 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Non-Interest Income- Other non-interest income: $3.26 million compared to the $2.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Non-Interest Income- Marketplace revenue: $58.38 million versus $57.28 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Interest Income: $240.38 million compared to the $221.93 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of LendingClub have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

