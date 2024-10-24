Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND - Free Report) is a marine expedition company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Polaris Inc. (PII - Free Report) is a powersports vehicle company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD - Free Report) is a building materials company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

