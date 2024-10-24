Ahead of Visa (V) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Visa (
V Quick Quote V - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share, indicating an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $9.49 billion, representing an increase of 10.2% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Visa metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Service revenues' reaching $4.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Data processing revenues' will reach $4.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- International transaction revenues' will reach $3.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other revenues' of $906.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.8%.
Analysts forecast 'End of Period Connections - Total transactions' to reach 61,883.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55.96 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total volume' will likely reach $4,069.99 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3,824 billion in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Payments Volume - Europe' at $706.03 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $637 billion.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Payments volume - Canada' should arrive at $107.03 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $101 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Payments volume - U.S.A' stands at $1,666.85 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,569 billion.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Payments volume - CEMEA' should come in at $198.67 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Payments volume - LAC' will reach $243.09 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $213 billion.
Analysts expect 'Payments volume - Asia pacific' to come in at $519.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $507 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Visa here>>> Shares of Visa have demonstrated returns of +5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), V is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
