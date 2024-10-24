Back to top

Company News for Oct 24, 2024

  • McDonald's Corporation’s (MCD - Free Report) stock slid 5.1% after an E. coli infection connected to its hamburgers left one person dead and many sick.
  • Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC - Free Report) rose 5.8% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $657.48 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $641.8 million.
  • Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN - Free Report) rose 4% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36.
  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) lost 2.6% on falling treasury yields.

restaurants retail