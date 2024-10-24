Back to top

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Euronet Worldwide (EEFT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.1 billion, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.03, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.12, the EPS surprise was -2.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Euronet Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- EFT Processing Segment: $373 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $373.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
  • Revenue- epay Segment: $290.30 million versus $265.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
  • Revenue- Money Transfer Segment: $438.20 million compared to the $423.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.
Shares of Euronet Worldwide have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

