DTE Energy's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 by 18.7%. The bottom line also improved a solid 54.2% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.44.
The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.30 per share compared with $1.61 in the prior-year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
The operating net income in the quarter was $460 million compared with $298 million in the year-ago period.
Segmental Details
Utility Operations
DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings totaled $2.11 per share compared with $1.30 in the prior-year quarter.
DTE Gas: The segment reported operating loss of 6 cents per share compared with a loss of 3 cents in the year-ago period.
Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 27 cents per share compared with 43 cents in the third quarter of 2023.
2024 Guidance
DTE Energy reiterated its 2024 operating EPS projection. The company still expects operating EPS to be in the range of $6.54-$6.83. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.70 per share, which lies just above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
