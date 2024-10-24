Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dow Inc. (DOW) Q3 Earnings

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) reported $10.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.73 billion, representing a surprise of +1.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dow Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings: $2.21 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate: $187 million versus $149.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +68.5% change.
  • Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics: $5.52 billion versus $5.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
  • Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $2.96 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
  • Operating EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics: $1 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $909.45 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate: -$56 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$62.05 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings: $334 million compared to the $310.55 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $102 million compared to the $169.30 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Dow Inc. have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

