Brunswick (BC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Brunswick (BC - Free Report) reported $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.1%. EPS of $1.17 for the same period compares to $2.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion, representing a surprise of +0.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brunswick performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Propulsion: $485.90 million compared to the $488.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Engine Parts & Accessories: $336.10 million compared to the $354.41 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Boat: $345.30 million versus $342.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Segment Eliminations: -$78.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$94.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.8%.
  • Net Sales- Navico Group: $184.10 million compared to the $193.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Propulsion: $53.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $51.30 million.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Engine Parts & Accessories: $87.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $87.77 million.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Navico Group: $9.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.31 million.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Corporate/Other: -$28.20 million versus -$27.04 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Boat: $4.30 million compared to the $10.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Brunswick have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

