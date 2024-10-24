Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Labcorp (LH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Labcorp (LH - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.28 billion, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.50, compared to $3.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.26 billion, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Labcorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Biopharma Laboratory Services: $737.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $734.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
  • Revenues- Diagnostics Laboratories: $2.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Biopharma Laboratory Services: $120.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $111.44 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Diagnostics Laboratories: $387.40 million compared to the $409.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Labcorp here>>>

Shares of Labcorp have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Labcorp (LH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise