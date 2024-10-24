Back to top

Tractor Supply (TSCO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) reported $3.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. EPS of $2.24 for the same period compares to $2.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23, the EPS surprise was +0.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tractor Supply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales (decrease)/increase: -0.2% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Number of stores - Tractor Supply: 2,270 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,276.
  • Number of stores - Petsense: 205 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 207.
  • Number of stores: 2,475 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,483.
  • Total Selling Square Footage: 38.67 Msq ft versus the five-analyst average estimate of 39.09 Msq ft.
  • New stores opened - Tractor Supply: 16 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 21.
Shares of Tractor Supply have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

