Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.89 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92 billion, representing a surprise of -0.82%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Keurig Dr Pepper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Coffee: $976 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $984.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
  • Net Sales- International: $525 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $554.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Refreshment Beverages: $2.39 billion versus $2.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

