LKQ (LKQ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

LKQ (
LKQ Quick Quote LKQ - Free Report) reported $3.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.63 billion, representing a surprise of -1.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how LKQ performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue - Organic - YoY change: -2.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.6%. Organic Growth - Parts and services - Wholesale - North America: -6.1% versus -3.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Organic Growth - Parts and services - Europe: 1.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.1%. Organic Growth - Parts and services - Specialty: -8.5% versus -1.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Other- Total: $157 million versus $141.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change. Revenue- Parts and Services: $3.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%. Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty: $417 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $451.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%. Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe: $1.61 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Revenue- Parts and Services- Self Service: $52 million compared to the $53.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year. Revenue- Europe: $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenue- Specialty: $419 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $448.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%. View all Key Company Metrics for LKQ here>>>
Shares of LKQ have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
LKQ (LKQ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
LKQ (LKQ - Free Report) reported $3.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.63 billion, representing a surprise of -1.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how LKQ performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for LKQ here>>>
- Revenue - Organic - YoY change: -2.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.6%.
- Organic Growth - Parts and services - Wholesale - North America: -6.1% versus -3.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Organic Growth - Parts and services - Europe: 1.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.
- Organic Growth - Parts and services - Specialty: -8.5% versus -1.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenue- Other- Total: $157 million versus $141.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
- Revenue- Parts and Services: $3.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
- Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty: $417 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $451.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.
- Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe: $1.61 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
- Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Parts and Services- Self Service: $52 million compared to the $53.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Europe: $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
- Revenue- Specialty: $419 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $448.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
Shares of LKQ have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.