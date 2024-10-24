For the quarter ended September 2024, United Parcel Service (
UPS (UPS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.25 billion, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.26 billion, representing a surprise of -0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how UPS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total: $21.30 versus $21 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average daily package volume - International Package - Export: 1.64 million versus 1.63 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic: 1.48 million compared to the 1.53 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground: $10.81 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.18.
- Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions: $3.38 billion versus $3.35 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
- Revenue- International Package: $4.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
- Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package: $14.45 billion versus $14.40 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
- Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other: $158 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $165.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Ground: $10.95 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
- Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Next Day Air: $2.40 billion compared to the $2.43 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
- Revenue- International Package- Domestic: $771 million versus $790.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
- Revenue- International Package- Export: $3.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
Shares of UPS have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.