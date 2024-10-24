Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Hasbro (HAS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.8%. EPS of $1.73 for the same period compares to $1.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31, the EPS surprise was +32.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hasbro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • External Net Revenues- Entertainment: $17.20 million versus $17.78 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -86% change.
  • External Net Revenues- Consumer Products: $860.10 million versus $919.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.
  • External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: $404 million compared to the $361.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming: $296.80 million compared to the $253.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming: $107.20 million versus $109.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.5% change.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: $181.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $139.97 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Corporate & Other segment: -$10.10 million compared to the -$36.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hasbro here>>>

Shares of Hasbro have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise