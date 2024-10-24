Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Honeywell International (HON) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) reported $9.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $2.58 for the same period compares to $2.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.9 billion, representing a surprise of -1.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Honeywell International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Building Automation: $1.75 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies: $3.91 billion versus $3.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and All Other: $7 million versus $4.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +250% change.
  • Segment Profit- Aerospace Technologies: $1.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion.
  • Segment Profit- Building Automation: $452 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $436.96 million.
  • Segment Profit- Energy and Sustainability Solutions: $383 million versus $407.58 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Industrial Automation: $508 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $510.30 million.
  • Segment Profit- Corporate and All Other: -$129 million versus -$149.02 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Honeywell International have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

