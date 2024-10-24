We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons to Add Curtiss-Wright Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW - Free Report) , with rising earnings estimates, robust ROE and a strong dividend history, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace Defense Equipment industry.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.
Growth Projections & Surprise History of CW
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2024 earnings per share has increased 0.96% to $10.57 per share over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion, which implies a rise of 7.1% from the 2023 reported sales figure.
The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.52% in the last four quarters.
CW’s Return on Equity
Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing funds to generate higher returns. Currently, CW’s ROE is 17.07%, higher than the industry average of 11.3%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing funds more constructively than its peers in the aerospace defense equipment industry.
CW’s Debt Position
Currently, CW’s total debt to capital is 29.92%, better than the industry’s average of 53.06%.
CW’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 12.3. The TIE ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.
CW’s Liquidity
The company’s current ratio at the end of the second quarter was 2.05, higher than the industry average of 1.51. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Curtiss-Wright’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.
Dividend History of Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright has been increasing its shareholder value through regular dividend payments. CW’s current annual dividend is 84 cents. The company’s dividend yield is 0.24%, better than the industry's average of 0.16%.
CW Stock Price Performance
In the past three months, Curtiss-Wright stock has rallied 25.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.9%.
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are HEICO Corporation (HEI - Free Report) , BAE Systems (BAESY - Free Report) and Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (TDY - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
HEICO’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 19.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI’s total revenues for fiscal 2024 stands at $3.89 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 31.1%.
BAE Systems’ long-term earnings growth rate is 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s total revenues for 2024 stands at $36.22 billion, which indicates growth of 37.7% from the 2023 reported figure.
Teledyne’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.3%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.47% in the last four quarters.