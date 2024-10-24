Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Textron (TXT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Textron (TXT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.43 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion, representing a surprise of -2.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Textron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Textron eAviation: $6 million compared to the $10.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing- Bell: $929 million versus $821.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.2% change.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron systems: $301 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $328.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron Aviation: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Finance: $12 million versus $11.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing: $3.42 billion versus $3.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing- Industrial: $840 million versus $889.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.
  • Segment Profit- Textron Aviation: $128 million versus $179.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Bell: $98 million compared to the $86.38 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Textron Systems: $39 million compared to the $38.28 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment profit- Industrial: $32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $45.56 million.
  • Segment profit- Manufacturing: $279 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $331.18 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Textron here>>>

Shares of Textron have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

