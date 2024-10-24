Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Integer (ITGR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Integer (ITGR - Free Report) reported $431.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.19 million, representing a surprise of -2.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Integer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Medical Sales- Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation: $165.09 million versus $174.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Sales- Medical Sales- Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical: $25.31 million compared to the $21.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
  • Sales- Medical Sales- Cardio & Vascular: $241.01 million compared to the $240.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
Shares of Integer have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

