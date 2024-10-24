Wex (
Wex (WEX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Wex (WEX - Free Report) reported $665.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $4.35 for the same period compares to $4.05 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $688.5 million, representing a surprise of -3.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.42.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Wex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Corporate Payments - Purchase volume: $23.39 billion versus $27.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Corporate Payments - Net interchange rate: 0.5% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Benefits - Purchase volume: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Mobility - Payment processing transactions: 146.5 million versus 149.49 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Corporate Payments: $126.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $138.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.
- Revenues- Benefits: $181.50 million compared to the $185.54 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Mobility: $357.20 million versus $368.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
- Revenues- Corporate Payments- Payment processing: $104.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $115.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.
- Revenues- Payment processing: $309.90 million compared to the $318.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Finance fees: $70.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.
- Revenues- Account servicing: $174.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $175.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
- Revenues- Mobility- Payment processing: $183.20 million versus $182.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
Shares of Wex have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.