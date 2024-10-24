Back to top

Berkshire Hills (BHLB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB - Free Report) reported $109.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.2%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +7.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berkshire Hills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin, FTE: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.7% compared to the 63.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total non-interest income: $21.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.03 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $88.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.17 million.
Shares of Berkshire Hills have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

