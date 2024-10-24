Back to top

Alkermes (ALKS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Alkermes (ALKS - Free Report) reported $378.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $386.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was -6.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alkermes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty revenues: $105.14 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $117.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.5%.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $273 million compared to the $270.68 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Proprietary Sales- LYBALVI: $74.70 million compared to the $74.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Proprietary Sales- ARISTADA: $84.70 million compared to the $88.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Proprietary Sales- VIVITROL: $113.70 million versus $105.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.
  • Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- VUMERITY: $32.60 million versus $37.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.8% change.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty Revenues- Long-acting INVEGA products: $58.40 million versus $58.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alkermes here>>>

Shares of Alkermes have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

