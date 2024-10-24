Back to top

Lear (LEA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lear (LEA - Free Report) reported $5.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. EPS of $2.89 for the same period compares to $2.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.52 billion, representing a surprise of +1.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Net Sales- South America: $233.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $241.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
  • Geographic Net Sales- North America: $2.40 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Europe and Africa: $1.89 billion versus $1.90 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Asia: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- E-Systems: $1.47 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
  • Net Sales- Seating: $4.11 billion compared to the $4.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
  • Adjusted Segment Earnings- E-Systems: $74.20 million versus $78.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Segment Earnings- Seating: $261.50 million compared to the $245.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Lear have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

