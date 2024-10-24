For the quarter ended September 2024, Nasdaq (
Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Nasdaq (NDAQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, up 21.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion, representing a surprise of -1.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading: 16.1% compared to the 16.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 30.2% compared to the 29.4% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 44.5 million compared to the 43.69 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading: 11.5 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.31 billion.
- Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms: $501 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $496.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
- Net Revenues- Market Services: $266 million compared to the $256.85 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net Revenues- Financial Technology: $405 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $405.80 million.
- Net Revenues- Other Revenues: $8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20%.
- Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues: $129 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $128.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
- Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues: $182 million versus $181.24 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.4% change.
- Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues: $190 million compared to the $187.12 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Capital Markets Technology: $234 million versus $238.82 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Nasdaq have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.