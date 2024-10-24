Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Dover (DOV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Dover Corporation (DOV - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.98 billion, down 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.27, compared to $2.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dover performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Engineered Products: $296.12 million compared to the $442.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling: $500.69 million compared to the $509.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies: $431.13 million versus $464.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.
  • Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions: $472.46 million versus $467.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$0.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.7%.
  • Revenue- Imaging & Identification: $283.97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $279.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products: $61.45 million compared to the $98.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling: $107.85 million versus $107.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies: $83.06 million versus $91.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions: $150.93 million versus $148.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification: $81.15 million compared to the $74.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Dover have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

