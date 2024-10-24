We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tri Pointe (TPH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Tri Pointe Homes (TPH - Free Report) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.9%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of +8.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Tri Pointe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Tri Pointe here>>>
- New homes delivered: 1,619 compared to the 1,503 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net new home orders: 1,252 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,501.
- Average sales price in backlog: $745 versus $686.11 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average sales price of homes delivered: $688 compared to the $688.01 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Backlog (estimated dollar value): $1.73 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Backlog (homes): 2,325 compared to the 2,690 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue: $1.11 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.9% change.
- Total revenues- Financial Service: $17.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.1%.
- Total revenues- Homebuilding: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.2% year over year.
- Income before income taxes- Financial services: $5.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.06 million.
Shares of Tri Pointe have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.