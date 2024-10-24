Back to top

Independent Bank (IBCP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Independent Bank (IBCP - Free Report) reported $51.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.05 million, representing a surprise of -6.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Independent Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (GAAP): 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.8% compared to the 60.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-interest income: $9.51 million versus $12.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $41.85 million versus $42.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Independent Bank have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

