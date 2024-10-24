Union Pacific (
Union Pacific (UNP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) reported $6.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $2.75 for the same period compares to $2.51 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.76, the EPS surprise was -0.36%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Union Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating Ratio: 60.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 60.4%.
- Average revenue per car - Bulk: $3,641 compared to the $3,653.03 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue Carloads - Bulk: 496 thousand compared to the 487.43 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average revenue per car - Industrial Products: $3,791 compared to the $3,804.31 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Freight Revenues- Bulk: $1.81 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
- Operating Revenues- Other revenues: $323 million versus $377.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change.
- Freight Revenues- Industrial Products: $2.12 billion versus $2.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
- Freight Revenues- Premium: $1.84 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
- Operating Revenues- Freight revenues: $5.77 billion compared to the $5.81 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
- Freight Revenues- Forest products: $322 million compared to the $340.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
- Freight Revenues- Energy & specialized markets: $672 million versus $673.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
- Freight Revenues- Intermodal: $1.24 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
Shares of Union Pacific have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.