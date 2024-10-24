CBRE Group (
CBRE (CBRE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
CBRE Group (CBRE - Free Report) reported $9.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +13.21%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CBRE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for CBRE here>>>
- Investment Management AUM: $148.3 billion compared to the $143.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net revenue: $5.32 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
- Total revenue- Real Estate Investments: $302 million versus $244.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.8% change.
- Net revenue- Global Workplace Solutions: $2.65 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.9%.
- Net revenue- Advisory Services: $2.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%.
- Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue: $3.72 billion compared to the $3.93 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Global Workplace Solutions: $3.69 billion compared to the $3.88 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
- Total revenue- Advisory Services: $2.40 billion compared to the $2.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19% year over year.
- Total revenue- Global Workplace Solutions: $6.35 billion compared to the $6.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services: $24 million compared to the $23.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
- Net revenue- Loan servicing: $81 million versus $85.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
- Net revenue- Advisory leasing: $984 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $902.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.9%.
Shares of CBRE have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.