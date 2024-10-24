Back to top

Valley National (VLY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Valley National (VLY - Free Report) reported $472.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $467.87 million, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Valley National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.1% versus 58.5% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $57.65 billion compared to the $57.56 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $411.81 million compared to the $411.15 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total non-interest Income: $60.67 million compared to the $56.83 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Bank owned life insurance: $5.39 million versus $3.83 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gains on sales of loans, net: -$3.64 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.50 million.
  • Insurance commissions: $2.88 million compared to the $3.58 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Wealth management and trust fees: $15.13 million compared to the $14.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $12.83 million versus $11.33 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Fees from loan servicing: $3.44 million versus $3.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Valley National have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

