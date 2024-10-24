Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Esquire Financial (ESQ) Q3 Earnings

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ - Free Report) reported $31.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was +1.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Esquire Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 48.1% compared to the 47.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 6.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.1%.
  • Total Interest Earning Assets: $1.67 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Payment processing fees: $5.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.37 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.06 million versus $6.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $25.86 million versus $25.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Esquire Financial have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

