Image: Bigstock

FTI Consulting (FCN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, FTI Consulting (FCN - Free Report) reported revenue of $926.02 million, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.85, compared to $2.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $940.14 million, representing a surprise of -1.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FTI Consulting performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue-Generating Headcount: 6,659 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,620.
  • Revenues- Technology: $110.40 million versus $114.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.
  • Revenues- Strategic Communications: $83.29 million versus $85.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.
  • Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring: $341.51 million compared to the $340.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Economic Consulting: $222.03 million versus $220.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.
  • Revenues- Forensic and Litigation Consulting: $168.78 million versus $179.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
Shares of FTI Consulting have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

