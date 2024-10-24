We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Water to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
American Water Works (AWK - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 30, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share and that for revenues is pinned at $1.21 billion. The estimates indicate an increase of 10.84% and 3.3% for both bottom and top lines, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
Per our proven model, stocks with a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) have the chance of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.
At present, American Water has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
American Water Works Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
American Water Works Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | American Water Works Company, Inc. Quote
Factors to Consider for AWK
American Water added 43,000 customers in the first half of 2024 through acquisition and organic means. The demand from the expanded customer base is likely to have boosted third-quarter earnings.
AWK generates nearly 100% of its net income from regulated operations. The new rate, effective from Jan. 1, 2024, has raised annualized revenues by $266 million. This is likely to have a positive impact on third-quarter earnings.
The company also has been gaining from lower-than-expected declines in customer usage like the first half of 2024. This is likely to have boosted third-quarter earnings.
