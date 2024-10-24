Ryder (R) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ryder (
R Quick Quote R - Free Report) reported $3.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $3.44 for the same period compares to $3.58 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.39, the EPS surprise was +1.47%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ryder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $486 million versus $546.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +49.5% change. Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions: $996 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions: $1.32 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other: $173 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $173.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Revenues- Eliminations: -$252 million versus -$255.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.9% change. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental: $251 million compared to the $270.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.3% year over year. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease: $857 million versus $874.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services: $189 million versus $199.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.5% change. Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $633 million compared to the $714.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.3% year over year. Earnings from before income taxes- Fleet Management Solutions: $132 million versus $141.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ryder have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
