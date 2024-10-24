Back to top

Carter Bankshares (CARE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE - Free Report) reported $34.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.5 million, representing a surprise of -3.07%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carter Bankshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 80.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 78.7%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $5.42 million compared to the $5.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Carter Bankshares have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

