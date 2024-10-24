Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Rollins (ROL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rollins (ROL - Free Report) reported $916.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $908.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was -3.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rollins performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Commercial: $299.63 million compared to the $298.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Termite completions, bait monitoring, & renewals: $177.67 million compared to the $169.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Residential: $428.29 million compared to the $430.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Franchise: $4.28 million versus $4.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $6.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.2%.
Shares of Rollins have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

