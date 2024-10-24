Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Mohawk Industries (MHK - Free Report) reported $2.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. EPS of $2.90 for the same period compares to $2.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.89, the EPS surprise was +0.35%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mohawk Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Global Ceramic: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Flooring ROW: $687 million compared to the $688.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Flooring NA: $974 million versus $941.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Global Ceramic: $90.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $89.50 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring NA: $88.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $83.19 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring ROW: $71.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $79.01 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate and intersegment eliminations: -$11.20 million compared to the -$11.68 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Mohawk Industries have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

