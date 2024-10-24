Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Edwards Lifesciences (EW - Free Report) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.


