Compared to Estimates, Universal Health Services (UHS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.96 billion, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.71, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.75, the EPS surprise was -1.07%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Universal Health Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Behavioral health services: $1.71 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.
  • Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services: $2.25 billion versus $2.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.
  • Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services: $319.04 million versus $328.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services: $199.87 million versus $181.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Universal Health Services have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

