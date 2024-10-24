For the quarter ended September 2024, ResMed (
Image: Bigstock
ResMed (RMD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, ResMed (RMD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.22 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.20, compared to $1.64 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03, the EPS surprise was +8.37%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ResMed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for ResMed here>>>
- U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices: $384.50 million compared to the $366.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.
- U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks and other: $322.80 million versus $311.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
- Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total: $360.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $342.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
- Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices: $241.30 million compared to the $228.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
- Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks and other: $119.20 million versus $114.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
- U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total: $707.30 million versus $678.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.
- Global revenue- Total Devices: $625.80 million versus $594.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.
- Global revenue- Software as a Service: $156.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $163.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
- Global revenue- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care: $1.07 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
- Global revenue- Total Masks and other: $442 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $426.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
Shares of ResMed have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.