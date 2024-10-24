Back to top

Image: Bigstock

L3Harris (LHX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

L3Harris (LHX - Free Report) reported $5.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $3.34 for the same period compares to $3.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.32 billion, representing a surprise of -0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how L3Harris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Corporate eliminations: -$40 million versus -$51.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change.
  • Revenue- Space and Airborne Systems: $1.68 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
  • Revenue- Communication Systems: $1.38 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.
  • Revenue- Integrated Mission Systems: $1.67 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Revenue- Aerojet Rocketdyne: $596 million versus $640.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment operating income- Integrated Mission System (IMS): $204 million compared to the $188.73 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Communication Systems (CS): $359 million compared to the $334.59 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Space and Airborne Systems (SAS): $195 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $209.80 million.
  • Segment operating income- Aerojet Rocketdyne: $75 million compared to the $75.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for L3Harris here>>>

Shares of L3Harris have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise