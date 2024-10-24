Back to top

Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Seacoast Banking (SBCF - Free Report) reported $130.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.9%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128.57 million, representing a surprise of +1.38%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Seacoast Banking performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65.2%.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $13.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.39 billion.
  • Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans: 0.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $87.28 million versus $69.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $80.86 million compared to the $62.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $23.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.94 million.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $106.98 million versus $107.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net interest income: $106.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $106.63 million.
Shares of Seacoast Banking have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

