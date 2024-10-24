Back to top

Image: Bigstock

First Financial (FFBC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, First Financial Bancorp (FFBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $202.62 million, down 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $214 million, representing a surprise of -5.32%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.1% versus 4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.1%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $45.70 million versus $59.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Financial here>>>

Shares of First Financial have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise